Four of family fatally run over by car

New Year began on a tragic note for four members of a family sitting around a bonfire along the roadside after cutting a cake when the driver, allegedly in an inebriated condition, of a speeding car mowed them down at Indiranagar in Pendlimarry mandal of Kadapa district in the wee hours of Monday. The driver too lost his life in the mangled car and three others sustained injuries.

They put a bonfire and sat around it on Kadapa-Pulivendula main road when the car ploughed into them, according to the police. The deceased were identified as Bhaskar, 28, Giri, 14, Karthik, 12 and Lakshmi Narasimha, 10 and the car driver Brahmananda Reddy, 24.

Two killed

Two persons of Ranga Reddy district, returning from Tirumala, were killed and three others injured when their car rammed a stationary excavator near Sirivella in Kurnool district around Sunday midnight.

Praveen Goud, 25 and Praveen, 26, were killed on the spot and three others, including Arjun Reddy, 26 and Mohan Reddy, 25, were severely injured, according to the police. The deceased as well as the injured were friends who proceeded in a newly purchased car to Tirumala temple and were returning when the accident occurred. The injured persons were admitted to a hospital at Hyderabad for treatment. The Sirivella police registered a case.

Four die in accidents

Our correspondent from Vizianagaram writes:

Four youths were killed in two separate road accidents, while police registered 123 drink driving cases in the intervening night of New Year.

Two youths, identified as P. Prasad (26) and V. Syamala Rao (20) of Gurla mandal, were killed when the two-wheeler they were riding home from Vizianagaram was hit by an RTC bus coming in the opposite direction in front of Gurla police station around 9 p.m. Syamala Rao owns a brick kiln at Gujjangivalasa and was also a student of a degree college here.

In another incident in the Cheepurupalli police station limits, two youths -- A. Venkatesh (18) and Eswara Rao (17) -- were killed when their vision was blurred by an auto-rickshaw light, lost control of the two-wheeler they were riding, and fell on the road resulting in their death.

Meanwhile, the police registered 123 drink driving cases. Vizianagaram Sub-Division tops the list with 82 cases followed by Bobbili 40 and Parvathipuram 1.