Four of family drown in canal at GK Veedhi

09 November 2021 01:32 IST

Four members of a family, including two children aged seven and four, drowned in a canal at Peddavalasa panchayat, an interior tribal area under GK Veedhi police station limits, in the Agency area of the district on Sunday evening. The incident came to light after police registered a case on Monday morning.

The deceased were identified as G. Nookaraju (35), his daughters Tulasi (7) and Lasya (4), and a relative named P. Ramana (25).

Circle Inspector Ashok Kumar said that the four persons were fishing in the canal when they were swept away. While the bodies of Nookaraju and his two daughters were traced on Sunday night itself, the body of Ramana was traced early on Monday morning, Mr. Ashok Kumar said.

“It is an interior area, 38 km from the mandal headquarters. The incident came to light at around 7.30 p.m. on Sunday when a few locals found fishing nets. We received information late at night and registered a case on Monday morning,” he said.

The bodies will be sent for post-mortem.