Four of family die in ‘suicide pact’

VIJAYAWADA

08 January 2022 22:20 IST

The victims belng to Nizamabad district of Telangana

In a suspected suicide pact, four persons of a family allegedly committed suicide. Wile two of them ended lives by allegedly taking some injections, the others jumped into Krishna river, here on Saturday.

The victims were identified as Puppala Suresh, 57, P. Sri Latha, 49, P. Akhil, 24 and P. Ashish, 26, natives of Nizamabad district in Telangana.

The family came to Vijayawada on January 6 to have darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga, and checked into Sri Kanyaka Parameswari Choultry, said West Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police K. Hanumantha Rao.

Advertising

Advertising

“Bodies of Sri Latha and Ashish were found in the room, while Suresh and Akhil allegedly jumped into the Krishna. The bodies were retrieved from the river,” said One Town CI P. Venkateshwarlu.

“The reasons for the extreme step are not known immediately. We have sent the bodies to Government General Hospital (GGH) mortuary for post-mortem and information has been passed on to their relatives,” said Mr. Rao.

According to the preliminary investigation, Suresh was running a medical shop and his sons took a petrol outlet on lease. They checked into the choultry two days ago.

“Police recovered saline bottles, syringes, injections and IV fluid bottles from the room. We suspect that the victims took some injections. Suresh had sent an SMS to his relatives about the suicide pact at 2.30 a.m. on Saturday,” said Mr. Venkateswarlu.

A case has been registered and investigation is on, the CI added.

Persons having suicidal tendencies and in depression may contact ‘Dial 1090’ for help.