Four of a family killed in road mishap on Yanam-Edurlanka bridge

The victims, including two children, were returning from a function on a two-wheeler

Four persons of a family, including two children, died on the spot when a two-wheeler on which they were returning from Yanam town collided with a lorry on the Yanam-Edurlanka bridge across the Godavari under I. Polavaram police limits in Konaseema district on Sunday. The lorry was heading towards Yanam.

The incident occurred when the family, from Draksharamam in the district, was returning after attending a programme.

According to Amalapuram DSP Y. Madhav Reddy, the deceased have been identified as U. Subramanyam (49) and his wife U. Mangadevi (44), A. Jaswanth Siva (6) and four-year-old A. Tejaswini.

“The bodies have been sent to the government hospital at Amalapuram for post-mortem,” said Mr. Madhav Reddy. Investigation is on.