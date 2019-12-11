Four killed in a road mishap in Kadapa

Four persons were killed in a road mishap involving a lorry and a car at Bandapalle in Ramapuram mandal of Kadapa district early Wednesday morning.
The car was reportedly travelling from Proddutur to Rayachoty on the Kurnool-Chittoor National Highway, when a speeding lorry from the opposite side collided head-on with the car.
All the four inmates in the car, including a woman, died on the spot. The deceased are believed to belong to the same family of Rayachoty town. Fearing public ire, the lorry driver allegedly fled the spot.
Ramapuram police rushed to the spot and are investigating into the cause of the accident.
