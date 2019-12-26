Four of a family killed in accident

Four members of a family were killed on the spot and another person was seriously injured when the car in which they were travelling collided with an APSRTC bus at Mahal Cross of K.V. Palle mandal, 20 km from Piler, on Thursday.
According to the KV Palle police, the family was returning to their native place Rayachoti in Kadapa district after attending a function at Tirupati when the accident occurred. The impact left the car totally damaged.
The deceased were identified as Shaik Mamoon Rashid (65), his wife Shaik Nazib Jan (60), son Shaik Harun Rashid (30), and daughter Shaik Kadar Unnisa (20). Rashid’s son-in-law Farid Ahmed (25) was rushed to the area hospital and his condition is said to be serious. Rashid is a scrap merchant.
The police shifted the bodies to area hospital at Piler for autopsy. The RTC bus was seized and its driver taken into custody. A case has been registered.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.