Four of a family killed in accident

Four members of a family were killed on the spot and another person was seriously injured when the car in which they were travelling collided with an APSRTC bus at Mahal Cross of K.V. Palle mandal, 20 km from Piler, on Thursday.

According to the KV Palle police, the family was returning to their native place Rayachoti in Kadapa district after attending a function at Tirupati when the accident occurred. The impact left the car totally damaged.

The deceased were identified as Shaik Mamoon Rashid (65), his wife Shaik Nazib Jan (60), son Shaik Harun Rashid (30), and daughter Shaik Kadar Unnisa (20). Rashid’s son-in-law Farid Ahmed (25) was rushed to the area hospital and his condition is said to be serious. Rashid is a scrap merchant.

The police shifted the bodies to area hospital at Piler for autopsy. The RTC bus was seized and its driver taken into custody. A case has been registered.