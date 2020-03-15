Andhra Pradesh

Four of a family killed as auto overturns

Five others were injured in the accident

Four persons were killed when the autorickshaw in which they were travelling overturned near Bhairi Junction of Narasannapeta mandal in Srikakulam district in the early hours of Sunday. Five others were seriously injured in the accident.

The police said that T. Venakti, Simhachalam and Srilata were killed on the spot and Ganesh died while being shifted to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences. The autorickshaw was coming from Sarubujjili. All of them belonged to the same family. The injured were admitted to the RIMS. Srikakulam Rural Sub Inspector Laxmana Rao registered a case and made arrangements to shift the bodies for post-mortem.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 15, 2020 6:13:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/four-of-a-family-killed-as-auto-overturns/article31074628.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY