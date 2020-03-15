Four of a family killed as auto overturns

Four persons were killed when the autorickshaw in which they were travelling overturned near Bhairi Junction of Narasannapeta mandal in Srikakulam district in the early hours of Sunday. Five others were seriously injured in the accident.
The police said that T. Venakti, Simhachalam and Srilata were killed on the spot and Ganesh died while being shifted to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences. The autorickshaw was coming from Sarubujjili. All of them belonged to the same family. The injured were admitted to the RIMS. Srikakulam Rural Sub Inspector Laxmana Rao registered a case and made arrangements to shift the bodies for post-mortem.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.