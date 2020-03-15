Four of a family killed as auto overturns

Four persons were killed when the autorickshaw in which they were travelling overturned near Bhairi Junction of Narasannapeta mandal in Srikakulam district in the early hours of Sunday. Five others were seriously injured in the accident.

The police said that T. Venakti, Simhachalam and Srilata were killed on the spot and Ganesh died while being shifted to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences. The autorickshaw was coming from Sarubujjili. All of them belonged to the same family. The injured were admitted to the RIMS. Srikakulam Rural Sub Inspector Laxmana Rao registered a case and made arrangements to shift the bodies for post-mortem.