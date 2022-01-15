Four of a family injured after bike falls into gorge

CHITTOOR

Four members of a family were seriously injured when the motorcycle they were travelling on fell into a gorge while negotiating a steep curve on the Boyakonta hillock temple road at Chowdepalle mandal, 70 km from here, on Friday.

According to information, Ramana Reddy, 45, a resident of Tirupati, along with his wife Saroja, children Harika and Santosh Reddy, had darshan of Goddess Boyakonda Gangamma atop the hillock and was coming down the ghat road when the vehicle lost control and dived into a gorge. Other devotees who watched the accident alerted the temple officials and the local police.

The injured were rushed to the District Hospital at Madanapalle and later shifted to SVRR Hospital at Tirupati. The Chowdepalle police who registered a case said the injured were out of danger.