Four of a family from T.N. killed in accident

Four of a family were killed in a ghastly road accident as the car in which they were travelling rammed an oncoming truck near Lanco factory, situated on the stretch between Srikalahasthi and Yerpedu, here on Friday.

Police officials identified the person as Sundaramurthy (40) hailing from Tiruppur of Tamil Nadu and were yet to identify the rest of his family members comprising his wife, daughter and son. According to sources, the persons were travelling to Tirumala after having darshan at Srikalahasthi. The accident occurred when Sundaramurthy reportedly tried to overtake a lorry. The impact crushed the car, instantly killing everyone in the family, whereas the truck driver and cleaner escaped with injuries. More details are yet to be ascertained and police are investigating the issue.