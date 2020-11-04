Four of a family end lives near Panyam

KURNOOL

04 November 2020 00:41 IST

Four members of a family ended their lives at old Kauluru railway station at 12.30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Shaik Abdul Salam (42), an auto-rickshaw driver hailing from Nandyal in Kurnool district, his wife Sk. Noor Jahan (36), daughter Salma (14) and son Dada Kalandar (11).

While the reason behind their extreme step is yet to be ascertained, police have registered a case. Abdul also used to work at a jewelry shop and police are interrogating all family members and people with whom he was closely associated.

Police said Abdul was recently named as an accused in a gold theft case. Neighbours said Abdul was in depression for the past few days due to the ongoing trial.

There is always someone to talk to. In case of suicidal thoughts, dial 100 or 112 for counselling. Over WhatsApp, call 7777877722 in Kurnool district.