Four of a family die in house collapse following cylinder blast in A.P.

The collapsed houses at Mulakaledu village of Shettur Mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district of Andhra Pradesh on May 28, 2022 morning. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

May 28, 2022 08:27 IST

The incident happened at Mulakaledu village of Shettur Mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district.