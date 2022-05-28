Four of a family die in house collapse following cylinder blast in A.P.

The incident happened at Mulakaledu village of Shettur Mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district.

The collapsed houses at Mulakaledu village of Shettur Mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district of Andhra Pradesh on May 28, 2022 morning. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Four persons of a joint family died early on Saturday, May 28, 2022 morning at Mulakaledu village of Shettur Mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district as the house they were staying in collapsed following a blast of a Liquefied Petroleum Gas Cylinder (LPG) in one of the kitchens of the two portions.

The deceased were identified as Jainubee, 60, her son Dadu, 36, daughter-in-law Sarpunna, 30, and grandson Firdoze, 6. According to Shettur Sub-Inspector of Police G. Siva, the incident took place at 4.10 a.m. and all were asleep in two portions of a joint house.

The blast in the village in the Kalyandurg Assembly constituency led to damage to other surrounding houses, but none was injured in the incident in those houses.

People nearby rushed to rescue the inmates, but by the time the rubbles were removed, all the four were found dead, the police said.