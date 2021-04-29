Four of a family ‘commit suicide’ in Nandyal

Financial problems suspected to be the reason

Four members of a family allegedly committed suicide in Nandyal town by consuming some poisonous substance, in the early hours of Wednesday, reportedly unable to repay their debt.

According to the Nandyal police, Maccha Chandrasekhar, 37, of Maldarpeta, originally a goldsmith by profession, had closed his shop five years ago and had taken to real estate business and reportedly taken huge loans.

On Wednesday morning, when his nephew who usually picks up Chandrasekhar’s daughter to drop her at her school did not get a response, he alerted the neighbours.

The neighbours who peeped through the windows reportedly saw four bodies lying on the floor and informed the police. The deceased included Rajasekhar, his wife Kalavathi, 32, daughters Anjani, 15, and Akhila 13.

The relatives of the family told the police that Chandrasekhar had built a house and sold it and later began building another house, and borrowed close to ₹80 lakh. It is suspected that financial crisis since COVID-19 last year and his inability to repay the loans could have driven the family to the extreme step.

The Nandyal police have registered a case and are investigating.

There is always someone to talk to by Dialling 100 or 112, Over WhatsApp: 7777877722 in Kurnool district.