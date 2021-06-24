Four of a family ‘commit suicide’ in Kurnool

Four members of a family allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in the Khadak Pura locality here in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to the One Town police, the deceased were identified as Pratap, 42, a TV mechanic, his wife Hemalatha, 36, son Jayanth, 17, and daughter Rishitha, 13.

The police suspect that the victims could have consumed poison sometime past midnight. The incident came to light when Pratap’s brother staying on the second floor of the same building tried to contact them and there was no response.

“The family members called us and we entered the house to find all the four dead,” Circle Inspector of Police Kala Venkata Ramana said. The reason for the extreme step was not immediately known and investigation was on.

There is always someone to talk to by dialling: 100; or 112, oOver WhatsApp: 7777877722 in Kurnool district.