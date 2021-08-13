Andhra Pradesh

Four of 13 COVID-19 deaths reported from Chittoor district

The State reported 13 COVID-19 deaths and 1,859 infections during the 24 hours ending Thursday morning, taking the cumulative tally to 19,88,910 and the toll to 13,595.

During the period, 1,575 patients recovered, taking the total number of recoveries to 19,56,627. The recovery rate stood at 98.38%. The number of active cases stood at 18,688.

The daily positivity rate of the 70,757 samples tested was 2.63% and the overall positivity rate of the 2.54 crore samples tested was 7.81%.

Chittoor reported four deaths in the last 24 hours. It was followed by Krishna (three), East Godavari and Prakasam (two each), and Nellore and Visakhapatnam (one each). There were no fatalities in seven districts in the past one day.

East Godavari district reported 402 new infections. It was followed by Chittoor (233), Nellore (225), West Godavari (195), Guntur (182), Kadapa (148), Krishna (144), Visakhapatnam (123), Prakasam (96), Anantapur (40), Srikakulam (28), Vizianagaram (24) and Kurnool (19).

The overall district-wise tallies were as follows: East Godavari (2,81,786), Chittoor (2,34,431), West Godavari (1,71,549), Guntur (1,70,160), Anantapur (1,56,713), Visakhapatnam (1,53,518), Nellore (1,36,910), Prakasam (1,31,574), Kurnool (1,23,544), Srikakulam (1,21,245), Kadapa (1,11,489), Krishna (1,11,365) and Vizianagaram (81,731).


