Four of 10 COVID-19 deaths reported from Krishna district

VIJAYAWADA

03 September 2021 01:09 IST

East Godavari registers highest daily tally of 242 cases

The State reported 10 deaths due to COVID-19 and 1,378 infections in the 24 hours ending Thursday morning, taking the cumulative toll and tally to 13,877 and 20,16,680 respectively.

During the period, 1,139 patients recovered, leaving 14,702 cases active. The total number of recoveries and the recovery rate stood at 19,88,101 and 98.59% respectively. The tests per million ratio crossed five lakhs and stood at 5,00,843.

The daily positivity rate of the 59,566 tests conducted was 2.31% and that of the 2.67 crore tests conducted so far was 7.54%.

Advertising

Advertising

Krishna once again reported the highest single-day toll of four deaths, while Chittoor reported two and East Godavari, Kadapa, Nellore and West Godavari reported one death each.

East Godavari reported 242 infections in the 24-hour period. It was followed by Chittoor (219), Krishna (178), Nellore (166), West Godavari (145), Prakasam (119), Guntur (101), Visakhapatnam (69), Kadapa (61), Srikakulam (28), Anantapur (22), Kurnool (15) and Vizianagaram (13).

The overall district-wise tallies were as follows: East Godavari (2,86,081), Chittoor (2,38,557), West Godavari (1,74,614), Guntur (1,72,715), Anantapur (1,57,188), Visakhapatnam (1,55,079), Nellore (1,40,472), Prakasam (1,33,905), Kurnool (1,23,812), Srikakulam (1,22,110), Krishna (1,14,037), Kadapa (1,12,766) and Vizianagaram (82,449).