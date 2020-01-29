Four Nigerians among five held on online fraud charge

Four Nigerian nationals were arrested by the cyber crime police here on Wednesday for allegedly duping a person to the tune of ₹6.62 lakh in the name of online charity. The police also nabbed a woman from India, who opened bank accounts for the accused on commission basis.

The arrested were identified as Everistus (38), Koffi Eric (32), Ohazurume Emmanuel Abuchi (30), Ogunjiofor Chukwujekwu Solomon (30) from various parts of Nigeria and Eusivia Lyngkhoi (27) from South Delhi.

The police recovered two laptops, six mobile phones, seven SIM cards, two bank passbooks, two bank cheques, an ATM card and ₹55,000 in cash. A sum of ₹1.42 lakh was seized from the bank accounts of the accused.

Addressing the media, Commissioner of Police R.K. Meena said that the victim, who lodged a complaint, received a message from one Aisha, who claimed to be an aged widow and a resident of U.K., that she wanted to donate about USD 5.5 million (approximately ₹39 crore), as charity to help the poor. In the message, she asked the complainant to contact her through e-mail. The complainant responded to the e-mail and sent all his personal details. The woman informed him that her lawyer would deal with the issue, the CP said.

“In the name of various departments like customs, insurance and RBI, the alleged fraudster demanded money in the name of processing and licence fees. Responding to it, the victim credited ₹6,62,470 to 13 banks accounts. Subsequently, the complainant came to know that he was duped,” Mr. Meena said.

Case registered

Based on the complaint, V. Gopinath, Inspector of Police, cyber crime, registered a case under Sections 419, 420 IPC & Sec 66 C 86D of IT Act and launched investigation.

A police team from Visakhapatnam, after reaching New Delhi, traced Eusivia Lyngkhoi. The police seized all the bank accounts, cheque books, ATM cards from her and based on the information given by her the team arrested the four accused from various locations.

On January 25, the police produced all the accused before the CMM Dwarakha Court, New Delhi, and obtained transit warrant to produce them before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court in the city.

The Police Commissioner suspected the accused were involved in other online frauds. Further investigation into the case would unearth more facts, Mr. Meena said.