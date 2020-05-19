Four new cases reported in Vizag

Four new COVID-19 cases were reported in the city from Gnanapuram area on Monday night, taking the total number of cases in the district to 80.

Though this was not disclosed in the official health bulletin, it was confirmed by officials of the Health Department. All four cases were reported from one single family.

Meanwhile, the district administration has identified 29 red zones and denotified three areas which earlier fell under red zones such as Revidi in Padmanabham, part of Narsipatnam and Allipuram.