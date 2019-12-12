Andhra Pradesh

Four from Karnataka killed in road mishap near Ongole in A.P.

The deceased were on their way to console one Saraswathi, who had lost her husband

Four persons from Karnataka were killed and eight others injured when a car in which they were travelling collided with a truck from Chennai at Kothapalli, near K.K.Mitla in Prakasam district on Thursday morning.

Funeral visit turns into death

The victims from Bellary in Karnataka were rushing to Pattimedapalem, near Chimakurthy to attend a funeral when a speeding truck carrying plywood to Markapur collided with their car, Podili Circle Inspector V.Sriram said.

The deceased have been were identified as Hamsamma (55) Himavantha Reddy (60), Sugunamma (60) and Sunneetha (28), police said.

Ironically, the deceased were on their way to console one Saraswathi, who had lost her husband. The injured were shifted to the Government Hospital here for treatment, the Inspector added.

