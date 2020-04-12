Four more test positive in Nellore district

Four more persons tested positive for coronavirus in SPSR Nellore district on Sunday, taking the tally of infected persons to 52.

The condition of a doctor, who was shifted to a hospital in Chennai after he tested positive, continued to be critical, health officials said.

After reviewing the health situation, District Collector M.V. Seshagiri Babu stepped up containment action plan in Nellore city. As many as 30 clusters had been identified as red zones in the district. Most of the positive cases had either attended the Tablighi Jammat meeting in New Delhi or are the primary contacts of the infected persons.

Mr. Babu directed health workers to collect mouth swabs of all primary and secondary contacts of the infected persons for testing.

In Ongole, the health officials implemented the lockdown strictly in 11 clusters identified as red zones as 41 persons had so far contracted the disease.

As many as 41,946 persons in the containment zones, including 960 persons who had returned from abroad, were under observation. As many as 18,271 health teams, comprising three members(one village volunteer and two health workers), are formed to reach each and every locality in the containment zones, District Collector P. Bhaskar said.

Ongole accounted for 25 COVID-19 positive cases followed by Chirala-five, Kunkalamarru-4, Kandukur-3 and Konakanamitla, Kanigiri, Markapur reported one each. As many as 1,619 persons were shifted to quarantine centres. The test results of 182 persons were still awaited.