Four more succumb to virus in A.P.

Two districts report zero infections

The State reported four more deaths due to COVID-19 and 220 infections in the 24 hours, ending Monday morning.

The cumulative toll and tally reached 14,377 and 20,66,670 respectively, while the recovery rate reached 99.10% with a total of 20,48,151 recoveries including the 429 recoveries in the past day. The active cases came down to 4,142.

The daily test positivity rate of the 25,532 samples tested in the past day was put at 0.86%, the lowest in 227 days. The overall test positivity rate of 29.5 crore samples tested remained at 7%.

Chittoor, Krishna, Prakasam and West Godavari reported one death each in the past day. East Godavari reported 51 infections, the highest among the districts. It was followed by Chittoor (33), Guntur (26), Krishna (21), Nellore (19), Srikakulam (19), Visakhapatnam (18), Kadapa (16), Prakasam (11), West Godavari (4) and Anantapur (2). Kurnool and Vizianagaram reported no infection.

The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (2,93,887), Chittoor (2,46,968), West Godavari (1,79,081), Guntur (1,78,094), Anantapur (1,57,845), Visakhapatnam (1,57,755), Nellore (1,46,407), Prakasam (1,38,493), Kurnool (1,24,142), Srikakulam (1,23,128), Krishna (1,19,369), Kadapa (1,15,639) and Vizianagaram (82,967).