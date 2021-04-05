Four more succumb to COVID in South Coastal A.P.

ONGOLE/NELLORE

05 April 2021 01:27 IST

Four more persons died of coronavirus in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh in a span of 24 hours as fresh cases continued to increase rapidly in the region.

The toll due to pandemic rose to 1,098 with Prakasam district accounting for 584 deaths so far and SPSR Nellore district for 514 deaths so far, a health bulletin released by the State government said.

There was no let up in fresh cases as 255 persons got infected in the last 24 hours taking the total number of active cases to 1,430 in the region. While SPSR Nellore district accounted for 857 new cases, Prakasam district for 573.

There was a dip in the number of persons getting vaccinated in view of Easter. Only 3,869 persons took the jab at the 70 session sites in SPSR Nellore district and 380 persons at the 19 session sites set up in Prakasam district, health officials said. As many as 2.15 lakh persons have been vaccinated in SPSR Nellore district so far.

Prakasam District Medical and Health Officer P. Ratnavalli said the district administration had identified 5 lakh persons above the age of 45 years. “We will strive to cover all the persons on a saturation basis by setting up session sites at the village level,” she said.

Gearing up for increase in fresh cases in geometric proportion, the district administration had arranged for two COVID-19 Care Centres(CCCs) with bed strength of 1,000 each in Ongole to accommodate new cases. Most of the new cases reported so far had asymptomatic ones and they were provided treatment for their homes, she said.