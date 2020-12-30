Four more succumb to COVID-19

State witnesses 349 new cases with Krishna clocking highest single-day tally of 75

The State reported four more COVID-19 deaths and 349 new infections in the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning. The toll, as a result, increased to 7,104 and the tally reached 8,81,948.

As 472 patients recovered during the period, the number of active cases came down to 3,256. The total number of recoveries increased to 8,71,588, and the recovery rate stood at 98.83%.

The mortality rate remained at 0.81%. Meanwhile, the overall positivity rate of 1.176 crore samples tested so far decreased to 7.5% and the positivity rate of the 55,740 samples tested in the last one day was 0.63%.

The tests per million ratio reached 2.20 lakh and the number of cases per million increased to 16,516.

Chittoor, Kadapa, Krishna and Prakasam reported one death each in the last one day. Krishna district also reported the highest single-day tally of 75 cases.

It was followed by Chittoor (50), West Godavari (46), Guntur (44), East Godavari (28), Visakhapatnam (26), Kadapa (24), Anantapur (16), Srikakulam (14), Nellore (9), Kurnool (7), Prakasam (6) and Vizianagaram (4).

The overall tallies were as follows: East Godavari (1,23,653), West Godavari (93,833), Chittoor (86,080), Guntur (74,719), Anantapur (67,323), Nellore (62,076), Prakasam (62,014), Kurnool (60,555), Visakhapatnam (59,134), Kadapa (54,972), Krishna (47,742), Srikakulam (45,938) and Vizianagaram (41,014).