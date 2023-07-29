Four more primary health centres in A.P. secure NQAS certification

July 29, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Four primary health centres (PHCs) in Andhra Pradesh received the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certificates under a programme launched by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to a release, Indira Nagar Urban PHC at Mangalagiri in Guntur district, which had secured a score of 96.2%, was the first to receive the certificate in the State. Now, four more PHCs—Urban PHC at Kandrika in Vijayawada and the PHCs at Ramatheertham in Nellore district, VM Cheruvu in Sri Satya Sai district and Yellavaram of Alluri Sitarama Raju district—secured the certificates.

Peddamandyam PHC in Annamayya district received a condition NQAS certificate.

Kandrika PHC, which secured 88.2% score, is the second Urban PHC in the State to receive the certification, which is issued to the PHCs that meet a set of criteria set by the National Health Mission in the delivery of healthcare, patient safety and continuous quality improvement.