HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four more primary health centres in A.P. secure NQAS certification

July 29, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Four primary health centres (PHCs) in Andhra Pradesh received the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certificates under a programme launched by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to a release, Indira Nagar Urban PHC at Mangalagiri in Guntur district, which had secured a score of 96.2%, was the first to receive the certificate in the State. Now, four more PHCs—Urban PHC at Kandrika in Vijayawada and the PHCs at Ramatheertham in Nellore district, VM Cheruvu in Sri Satya Sai district and Yellavaram of Alluri Sitarama Raju district—secured the certificates.

Peddamandyam PHC in Annamayya district received a condition NQAS certificate.

Kandrika PHC, which secured 88.2% score, is the second Urban PHC in the State to receive the certification, which is issued to the PHCs that meet a set of criteria set by the National Health Mission in the delivery of healthcare, patient safety and continuous quality improvement.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.