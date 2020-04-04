Four more persons test positive for coronavirus in Prakasam district

Health officials in Prakasam district were on toes as four more persons tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday.

With this, the number of persons afflicted with the viral disease has climbed to 21 in the district and a majority of them are Tablighi Jamaat returnees, said District Collector P. Bhaskar.

The four persons, two from Ongole and one each from Chirala and Kunkalamarru, near Karamchedu, who tested positive on Saturday have contracted it from those who had taken part in the Jamaat in New Delhi in mid-March, the Collector added.

First patient recovered

Meanwhile, the first patient, who had returned from London, has been discharged.

Cluster containment strategy was implemented in, among other areas, Islampeta and Market Centre in Ongole as also in Chirala and Kunkalamarru in the wake of some of the returnees from Delhi testing positive for the disease.

Movement of people to and from the containment zones was prohibited. Health officials conducted door-to-door surveys to assess the health condition of each and every person in the containment clusters. Police were persuading people who came out of their homes in Ongole and other places in view of the severity of the health situation.

Nellore

Ten municipal divisions were declared red zones in Nellore as the south coastal Andhra district accounted for the highest number(32) of positive coronavirus cases in the State. A person who had returned from Italy has been discharged after recovery.

Curfew-like situation prevailed in most parts of Nellore, as also in Naidupeta, Gudur, Vakadu, Indukurupeta, Kavali and Tada. Relaxation during the lockdown was reduced by an hour to four hours to facilitate purchase of essential commodities.

Much to the relief of the authorities, 41 persons tested negative for the viral disease in SPSR Nellore district. As many as 550 persons who had come in contact with those who had returned from the national capital were quarantined.