Andhra Pradesh

Four more held in industrialist murder case

The Machavaram police arrested four more persons allegedly involved in the murder of young entrepreneur Karanam Rahul, here on Sunday.

They were identified as Srinath alias Seetaiah, D. Babu Rao, M. Raja Babu alias Babu and Karanam Ramesh.

Seven persons, including Rahul’s partner Korada Vijaya Kumar, scrap dealer Koganti Satyam and five others were arrested earlier. The police have so far arrested 11 suspects in the case.

A hunt has been launched for apprehending the remaining accused, said Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu.

Investigation officers seized Korada Chit Fund office, being run by Vijaya Kumar at Seetarampuram Junction, and Satyam’s office located in Durga Kala Mandir at Hanumanpet in the city.


