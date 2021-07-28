Four more die of diarrhoea in Kurnool

Four more persons of Anukonda village in Kodumuru mandal of the district died of diarrhoea on Tuesday after allegedly consuming contaminated water supplied by the gram panchayat. Twenty-five persons were admitted to hospital and four of them died on Sunday and Monday.

District Medical and Health Officer Ramagiddaiah said that though new cases were registered on Tuesday, they were recovering under the supervision of doctors at the special health camp set up in the village for the past three days. The medical teams would remain in the village and monitor the health of all people for some more time, he added.

The pipelines in the village were being repaired and the point of contamination was being probed and all defects repaired so that another such incident does not repeat.