Four-month-old kidnapped from Vijayawada by a couple rescued in Vizag

May 19, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST

The accused sold away the baby boy to a woman, who in turn sold him away to another woman, says ACP

The Hindu Bureau

A couple kidnapped a four-month-old by befriending his mother here and sold him away to a woman in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Following a complaint, a police team from the city traced and rescued the baby and arrested the accused on Friday.

During investigation, it was revealed that the accused, Bhargavi and Ramakrishna, kidnapped the baby boy from his mother Kotamma and took him by a car to Visakhapatnam. There they sold it away to one Anjali, who in turn sold the baby to one Hemalatha, said West Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) K. Hanumantha Rao.

“The infant has been shifted to a hospital for medical examination,” he added.

Kotamma and her husband Ramudu are residents of Kondapalli in NTR district.

