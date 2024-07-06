GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Four missing minor girls traced in Secunderabad

15 special teams formed, alert sounded in Tamil Nadu, Telangana and in all districts in AP, says Police Commissioner, P.H.D. Ramakrishna

Published - July 06, 2024 08:31 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

In a swift operation, the NTR Commissionerate police rescued four minor girls who went missing from Vijayawada, at Secunderabad railway station on Friday.

The minors, studying in a school at Bhavanipuram area in West Zone, left their homes around 8.30 a.m. on Friday. After searching in vain, parents lodged a complaint with the Bhavanipuram police.

On receiving the complaint, 15 special teams headed by two Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), three Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) and other officers were deputed to trace the girls.

“We alerted the Tamil Nadu and the Telangana police and the neighbouring districts police to trace the minors,” said Police Commissioner P.H.D. Ramakrishna.

“The victims’ parents lodged a complaint at 1 p.m. and immediately police observed the CCTV footages in the bus and railway stations. During investigation, it was noticed that the girls travelled to Guntur,” the Police Commissioner told The Hindu.

Investigation officers observed that the four minors boarded a train to Secunderabad, and the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the law and order police were alerted, Mr. Ramakrishna said. “Police rescued the girls around 7 p.m. in Secunderabad, and they are safe. A police team was sent to Telangana to bring the minors girls to Vijayawada,” the Police Commissioner said.

“We will question the minors about their disappearance once they reach Vijayawada, and why they went to Secunderabad. Police are also trying to find out who helped them to travel from Vijayawada to Guntur and to Secunderabad, and if anybody accompanied the girls,” a DCP who monitored the investigation of the ‘girls missing’ case said.

