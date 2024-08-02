ADVERTISEMENT

Four members of family die in house collapse in Nandyal district

Published - August 02, 2024 06:09 pm IST - NANDYAL

A.D. Rangarajan

Four members of a family, including two girls, died on the spot when the house they were living collapsed on August 1 (Thursday) night.

The incident occurred at Chinna Vangali village of Chagalamarri mandal in Nandyal district. The deceased were identified as Gunasekhar Reddy (45), his wife Dasthagiramma (38), daughters Pavitra (16) and Gurulakshmi (10).

The mud house became fragile after the incessant rain that lashed the region recently. Though the incident occurred after Thursday midnight it came to light on August 3 (Friday) morning after the neighbours saw the pile of debris.

The bodies were reccovered from the debris later.

The lone survivor in the family is the couple’s daughter Prasanna, who is learnt to be studying at a private school in Kadapa district.

