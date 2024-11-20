Four-member inter-state gang arrested in Chittoor for chain snatching, robberies, automobile thefts

The Puthalapattu police on Wednesday arrested a four member inter-state gang involved in automobile thefts, chain snatchings, robberies, and house break-ins. The police recovered 53 grams of gold jewellery worth ₹2.5 lakhs, a car and 2 two-wheelers worth ₹5 lakhs.

Puthalapattu and Chittoor crime police formed six special teams and conducted extensive search operations across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The teams visited various police stations across the states and gathered information on past offenders. The accused were identified and arrested near Jagamarla Cross on the Bengaluru-Tirupati highway.

According to the police, the main accused identified as Shiva Kumar has over 40 cases registered against him in Karnataka. The gang targets lone women for chain snatchings.

On October 26 this year, the accused snatched a 64 gram gold chain worth approximately ₹3.50 lakh from a woman, who was heading to her fields, on the Bengaluru-Tirupati NH-140 in Kichchannagaripalli village of Puthalapattu mandal, and fled towards Tirupati.

On the same day, near the Thene Palli tank on the Chittoor-Kadapa NH-40 road, the accused attempted to snatch a chain from a woman who was riding a scooter with her mother. In the scuffle, the mother, Prameela, fell off the vehicle and succumbed while undergoing treatment for severe head injuries.

The same day in Gundlapalli village of Irala mandal, the accused snatched a 33 gram gold chain from another woman, P. Nagarathnamma, who was waiting for a bus at the G. Gollapalli bus stop.

Police revealed that Mr. Kumar consistently used a Maruti car and a KTM Duke motorcycle for all incidents and had targeted women near main roads. To expand his gang, he lured young individuals with money, marijuana, and alcohol, forming them into a criminal gang. The other gang members include Rehan, Kumar alias Kulla and Chandrasekhar, police informed, adding that the second-hand cars and motorcycles required for the crimes were also stolen from various parts of Karnataka.

