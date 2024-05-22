ADVERTISEMENT

Four-member gang held for destroying 120 electricity transformers in East Godavari

Published - May 22, 2024 06:24 pm IST - KOVVURU

The Hindu Bureau

The East Godavari police have arrested a four-member gang for reportedly stealing copper wire from the 120 electricity transformers in the entire Godavari region. The police caught them while they were on their way to sell the copper wire in Vijayawada. The police team led by Kovvuru DSP K.Ch. Rama Rao arrested the gang at Devarapalli on May 21 night. 

In an official release, DSP Mr. Rama Rao said that the gang had been involved in stealing copper wire from the electricity transformers installed in various places in the entire Godavari region. The accused have been identified as S. Sateesh of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district, K. Durga, N. Nagendra Kumar and N. Lovaraju of Kakinada district respectively.

The gang has destroyed 120 transformers and collected 400 kilograms of copper wire from them. The police have registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US