Four-member gang held for destroying 120 electricity transformers in East Godavari

The East Godavari police have arrested a four-member gang for reportedly stealing copper wire from the 120 electricity transformers in the entire Godavari region. The police caught them while they were on their way to sell the copper wire in Vijayawada. The police team led by Kovvuru DSP K.Ch. Rama Rao arrested the gang at Devarapalli on May 21 night.

In an official release, DSP Mr. Rama Rao said that the gang had been involved in stealing copper wire from the electricity transformers installed in various places in the entire Godavari region. The accused have been identified as S. Sateesh of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district, K. Durga, N. Nagendra Kumar and N. Lovaraju of Kakinada district respectively.

The gang has destroyed 120 transformers and collected 400 kilograms of copper wire from them. The police have registered a case.

