ADVERTISEMENT

Four Margadarsi Chit Fund employees arrested in Andhra Pradesh

March 12, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The employees have failed to submit balance sheets and necessary documents during raids, say the CID police

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) personnel who were probing the alleged irregularities in the Margadarsi Chit Fund Private Limited arrested four employees on Sunday.

The CID teams had conducted raids simultaneously on the offices of the Margadarsi Chit Fund Private Limited in Guntur, Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram and other places in the State on Saturday, and during the searches, they were said to have grilled the office managers, accountants and other staff on the alleged diversion of funds, poor maintenance of accounts and other irregularities.

The arrested employees included Kamineni Ramakrishna, head of the Seetammadhara branch in Visakhapatnam, Satti Ravishankar of Rajamahendravaram branch, Gunjavolu Siva Ramakrishna of the Guntur branch, and B. Srinivas Rao of the Labbipet branch in Vijayawada.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The chit fund organisers are facing allegations of violation of the Chit Funds Act. They are said to have diverted funds worth some crores of rupees to other companies and misused the subscribers’ money.

During the raids, it was reportedly observed that the chit fund management had “not deposited the subscription amount into the chit accounts and manipulated the bank accounts to cover its fraudulent activities.” It also allegedly maintained deposit schemes illegally and resorted to other irregularities.

Officials of the Registration and Stamps Department, the regulatory authority of chit fund businesses, during its raids, had found many irregularities and lodged a complaint with the CID.

The CID sleuths said the employees failed to produce the balance sheets and necessary documents during search operations. The arrested persons would be produced in court for necessary action, and further investigation was on, the CID officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US