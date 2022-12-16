Four Lok Adalats, three Special Lok Adalats will be held to resolve pending cases in courts, says Guntur District Judge

December 16, 2022 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - GUNTUR

Family disputes, motor accident cases and consumer matters among the issues to be taken up in Special Lok Adalats

Sambasiva Rao M.

Suggesting that all the stakeholders utilise the legal services at the Lok Adalats and Special Lok Adalats to be organised as per the schedule announced by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) for the year 2023, Y.V.S.B.G. Pardha Saradhi, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Guntur said that many disputes could be resolved easily at these sittings. 

At a press conference at his chamber here on Friday, he said that the Lok Adalats would reduce pressure on the regular courts and deliver speedy justice besides saving the time and money of those fighting the cases.

“General National Lok Adalats will be organised on February 11, May 13, September 9 and December 12 where all kinds of disputes could be resolved. In addition, Lok Adalats for specific subject matters will be held on March 18, on family disputes, consumer matters, IPR matters pending before quasi judicial authorities, on July 29, on motor accident cases, land acquisition matters, and on October 21, on revenue and other ancillary matters, pending before the revenue authorities at various levels,” the judge said.

Many disputes pending in the courts could be resolved if both parties could sit and discuss in front of legal authorities, Mr. Pardha Saradhi added.

