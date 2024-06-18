Four-lane connectivity sought from Vizianagaram to new Bhogapuram International Airport

Several organisations including the Vizianagaram Chamber of Commerce and A Forum for Better Vizianagaram urged the State government to ensure the best road connectivity from Vizianagaram to Bhogapuram where the new international airport is being constructed.

At present, commuters prefer the Vizianagaram-Denkada-Natavalasa route to reach Bhogapuram despite it being congested with traffic, as the other route from the Ice Factory junction to Bhogapuram via Chintalavalasa is too narrow for many vehicles to pass through. Vizianagaram Chamber of Commerce president Kapuganti Prakash and secretary Ravva Srinivas requested that the government develop an 80-feet road from the junction to Bhogapuram to ensure hassle-free connectivity for air travellers.

“We will request the district administration to develop a four-lane road simultaneously with the construction of the airport,” he said. “Better road connectivity is needed for cargo transport from Vizianagaram, an important commercial centre in the State,” he added.

A Forum for Better Vizianagaram president M. Venkateswara Rao said that economic activity would improve significantly if the Ice factory-Bhogapuram route was developed as a four-lane or six-lane way. “The four-lane way is expected to benefit air travellers of other areas such as Saluru, Parvatipuram and towns of Odisha as they need to reach Bhogapuram only via Vizianagaram,” he added.

According to sources, the Roads and Buildings department proposed a four-lane way eight years ago to ensure hassle-free travel for air passengers. However, the proposal was shelved due to insufficient funds. Vizianagaram MLA Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathi Raju assured that she would look into the proposals.

