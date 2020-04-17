Four labourers die in different incidents

A labourer, B. Papaiah (48), died and another worker suffered injuries in a road accident near Chebrolu in West Godavari district.

According to sources, Papaiah, a native of Srikakulam district, came to Tadepalligudem a few days ago in search of work. He got struck in the district due to lockdown.

On Thursday, Papaiah, who was trekking towards Unguturu died in a hit-and-run case. The police registered a case.

In another incident, a labourer of Ravulapalem, who migrated to Tanjavur district in Tamil Nadu along with 20 others, reportedly died of heart attack. The co-workers brought the body to his native village.

A 45-year-old man of Dibbapalem village of Visakhapatnam district died when a goods train hit him in Tamil Nadu two days ago. The accident occurred when the train hit him while walking on a bridge. A few managed to escape from the accident, said the other workers Sathi Babu and Lakshmi, who reached Vijayawada on Friday.

A migrant labourer, Ranga (47), of Kurnool district, died of sun stroke on Thursday. The victim along with few others came to Guntur district in search of livelihood.

Meanwhile, a few migrant labourers of Anakapalle in Visakhapatnam district, who were going on foot, said that many workers while walking to their native places suffered sun stroke en route.