Four killed, six injured in road accidents in Andhra Pradesh

Four persons were killed and six others were seriously injured in three separate road accidents in Chittoor and Annamayya districts on Thursday.

Two persons were killed on the spot when their motorcycles collided at Mallur Cross junction in Chinnamandem mandal of Annamayya district. The police said that Reddy Sekhar (27) of Devagudipalle village of Chinnamandem mandal, and Mallikarjuna (34) of Kuntakindapalle village of Peddamandem mandal rammed into each other at high speed. The police shifted the bodies to the area hospital and registered a case.

In another incident, a 17-year-old Intermediate girl, Sireesha, was crushed to death under the rear wheel of a cement-laden lorry when she tried to overtake the vehicle on her scooter, at Ammacheruvu Mitta village on the Madanapalle-Kadiri Road on outskirts of Madanapalle in Annamayya district. The deceased belonged to B. Kothakota mandal.

In the third incident, Varalakshimi (45) was killed on the spot, and six others were seriously injured when the car in which they were traveling rammed a stationary lorry at Rangampeta Cross under Puthalapattu police station limits, 20 km from here, in the early hours of Thursday. The injured, including two women, were admitted to the District Hospital here. The deceased and the injured who belonged to Durga Samudram village of Ramachandrapuram mandal of Tirupati district were returning after attending a family function at Chittoor.