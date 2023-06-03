Four killed, six hurt in road mishap near Piler in A.P.’s Annamayya district

June 03, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - PILER (Annamayya District)

Four persons were killed on the spot and six others were injured when a 12-seater utility car hit the rear of a stationary lorry near a private engineering college on the outskirts of Piler town in Annamayya district on Saturday morning.

According to police, the 10 people, belonging to two families from Nandyal town, were on their way to Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu to take part in the ‘Giri Pradakshana’ ritual as part of the Pournami celebrations. The car hit the rear of the lorry at high speed.

The deceased were identified as Vimalamma, Sivamma, Bujji and Pratap Reddy (all aged between 40 and 50). The six others were injured, four of them seriously. They were shifted to the area hospital at Piler and were later rushed to the SVRR Hospital in Tirupati. A case has been registered.