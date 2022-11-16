Four killed in road mishap in Kakinada district

November 16, 2022 10:39 am | Updated 10:39 am IST - KAKINADA

Four persons died and six artists survived with major injuries in a road mishap on the national highway in the early hours of Wednesday at Mallepalli village in Kakinada district. Three of them are performers of folk dances.

The incident occurred when a taxi, in which a troupe of 13 folk artists was travelling, hit a lorry from the backside.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Konda (Taxi driver), Prasad, Mahesh, and Manga. All the deceased belong to Unguturu Mandal in Eluru district.

Kakinada SP office has confirmed that the six injured persons have been admitted to Government hospital in Rajamahendravaram.

The police have sent the dead bodies to Rajamahendravaram government hospital for post-mortem. The police have registered a case and the investigation is on.