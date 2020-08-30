Four killed in road mishap in Chittoor

3 of a family from Bengaluru among victims

Four persons were killed on the spot, and a woman was injured when their car hit the rear of a lorry when the heavy vehicle driver applied sudden brakes after fatally knocking down a motorcyclist at Balijapalle village of Bangarupalem mandal on the Chittoor-Bengaluru NH, 25 km from here, on Sunday.

According to the Bangarupalem police, a family of four from Kundanahalli of Bengaluru was on its way to Nellore to attend a relative’s function when the mishap occurred. The car and the lorry were going at a high speed.

The impact left three of them dead on the spot, besides the motorcyclist.

The deceased were identified as Srinivasulu Reddy (55), his spouse Ratnamma (49) and son Venkatesh Reddy (29). Daughter-in-law Sirisha (24) received moderate injuries and was rushed to the Government Hospital at Bangarupalem, and is said to be out of danger. The deceased two-wheeler rider was found to be a local person (40) from Bangarupalem.

The bodies were shifted to the area hospital for autopsy.

The lorry was seized and its driver taken into custody. A case was registered.