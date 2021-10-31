Four killed in road accident

ANANTAPUR

31 October 2021 00:33 IST

Four persons died on the spot at Jwalapuram on Saturday night when the car in which they were travelling collided with a cement-laden lorry in Bhattalapalli Mandal of the district on the Kadiri-Anantapur Highway.

According to Dharmavaram Rural police, five family members were travelling from Tanakallu to Anantapur to attend a marriage when the car tyre burst near Jwalapuram and resulted in a collision with a lorry.

The deceased have been identified as Reddy Basha, Babu, Reshma and Ammaji (all in their 30s), while the fifth passenger Taslima, a five-year-old girl is safe. The bodies of the deceased were taken to Dharmavaram Government Hospital for post-mortem.