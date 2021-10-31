Andhra Pradesh

Four killed in road accident

Four persons died on the spot at Jwalapuram on Saturday night when the car in which they were travelling collided with a cement-laden lorry in Bhattalapalli Mandal of the district on the Kadiri-Anantapur Highway.

According to Dharmavaram Rural police, five family members were travelling from Tanakallu to Anantapur to attend a marriage when the car tyre burst near Jwalapuram and resulted in a collision with a lorry.

The deceased have been identified as Reddy Basha, Babu, Reshma and Ammaji (all in their 30s), while the fifth passenger Taslima, a five-year-old girl is safe. The bodies of the deceased were taken to Dharmavaram Government Hospital for post-mortem.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 31, 2021 12:34:43 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/four-killed-in-road-accident/article37261259.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY