Four killed in a car-bus collision in Tirupati district

November 24, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Four persons died on the spot when the car in which they were travelling collided head on with a college bus on Friday.

The incident happened near Samudayam village of Narayanavanam mandal in Tirupati district. The deceased, identified as Ramesh Naidu, Pushpa, Bhanuprakash and Vanajakshamma, belonging to Parameswaramangalam in the adjoining Puttur mandal were returning to their native place after visiting a function in Chennai.

The police, who removed the vehicles to clear traffic jam from the spot, also rescued one woman Sivamma from the spot and rushed her to Tirupati for treatment.