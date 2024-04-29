ADVERTISEMENT

Four killed, four others injured in auto-lorry collision in Konaseema

April 29, 2024 06:44 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - AMALAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Four persons died on the spot and four others are battling for life after an autorickshaw, in which eight persons were traveling, collided with a fish-laden lorry on the national highway road at Batnavalli village in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district.

The incident occurred while the eight-member group was returning from Yanam town, where they celebrated a birthday party thrown by a certain, K. Naveen, on Sunday night, said Amalapuram DSP M. Maheswara Rao. All the deceased and the survived persons belong to Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Konaseema district. The deceased have been identified as S. Naveen, K. Jatin. V. Ajay and N. Naveen. 

“Four persons who survived with major injuries are being treated in KIMS Amalapuram hospital. A case has been registered and the investigation is on,” said DSP Mr. Maheswara Rao. The dead bodies have been sent to Amalapuram government hospital for post-mortem.

