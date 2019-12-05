Four killed as car rams stationary truck

Four youths died on spot when the car in which they were travelling rammed a stationary truck on the national highway at Ambarpet of Nandigama town in Krishna district on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as A. Manoj, V. Durga Prasad, M. Anil Kumar and Aravind, who reside near Jyothi Talkies Centre in Nandigama. One Sai survived the accident and is being treated in a hospital for critical injuries.

According to the police, the accident took place when the car proceeding to Vijayawada from Nandigama lost control and rammed the truck parked on the roadside. Some eyewitnesses reportedly told the police that the driver was trying to overtake another vehicle when he accident occurred.

Most of the car was crushed under the the impact of the crash and it took more than an hour for the police and locals to retrieve the bodies from the mangled remains.

One of the victims, M. Anil Kumar, is survived by wife and a child while the other three are unmarried. Two of the victims work at the Jyothi Talkies.