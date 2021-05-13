Four killed, 5 injured in accident in E.G. dist.

KAKINADA

At least four persons, including an infant, died on the spot and five others suffered grievous injuries when the car in which they were travelling collided with a lorry on ADB Road on the outskirts of Peddapuram in East Godavari district in the early hours of Thursday.

The accident occurred while the family from Pedavalasa village in Tallarevu mandal was on the way to attend the bhumi puja for construction of a new house in Rajamahendravaram.

The deceased have been identified as V. Eswara Rao (36), V. Annapurna (33), Aradasi Swami (55) and a four-year-old baby boy. Police suspect that the accident could have occurred when the car driver lost control over the vehicle and collided with the lorry.

Police rushed he injured to the Peddapuram Area Hospital.