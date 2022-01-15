Four killed, 10 injured as lorry overturns

TADEPALLIGUDEM

15 January 2022 22:39 IST

Victims are natives of Bihar

Four labourers hailing from Bihar were killed and 10 others suffered injuries when a lorry loaded with fish overturned on the outskirts of Tadepalligudem in West Godavari district on Friday.

The vehicle was proceeding with about 14 workers from Visakhapatnam to Narayanapuram village in Tadepalligudem Rural police station limits when the accident occurred..

The deceased were identified as Md. Abidulla, Md. Rafi, Md. Jaleel and SaddamHussain, all natives of Loragachi in Bihar.

“The vehicle driver was in an inebriated condition. The driver lost control of the vehicle and it rammed roadside bushes, before overturning,” said Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma.

A case has been registered and investigation is on.