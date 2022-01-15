Andhra Pradesh

Four killed, 10 injured as lorry overturns

Four labourers hailing from Bihar were killed and 10 others suffered injuries when a lorry loaded with fish overturned on the outskirts of Tadepalligudem in West Godavari district on Friday.

The vehicle was proceeding with about 14 workers from Visakhapatnam to Narayanapuram village in Tadepalligudem Rural police station limits when the accident occurred..

The deceased were identified as Md. Abidulla, Md. Rafi, Md. Jaleel and SaddamHussain, all natives of Loragachi in Bihar.

“The vehicle driver was in an inebriated condition. The driver lost control of the vehicle and it rammed roadside bushes, before overturning,” said Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma.

A case has been registered and investigation is on.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 15, 2022 10:39:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/four-killed-10-injured-as-lorry-overturns/article38275618.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY