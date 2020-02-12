Four inter-State robbers from T.N. nabbed, 25 two-wheelers seized

The Tirupati Urban police on Wednesday arrested four inter-State robbers and two others, apart from recovering 25 motorcycles and two tractors.

E. Selvam (24), R. Raja (25), S. Ayyappa (20) and M. Manikantan (21), hailing from Tamil Nadu, were arrested by Crime inspector R.S. Madhubabu near the agricultural marketyard on Tiruchanur Road. Superintendent of Police A. Ramesh Reddy told the media that the professional offenders were ‘trained hands’ in lifting bikes in and around Tirupati. They had cases in SV University, Alipiri, CCS, MR Palli (all Tirupati) and Pallipattu (Tamil Nadu) police limits. Meanwhile, two more criminals B. Anil (20) and A. Nagaraju (23) of Tirupati were arrested by Inspector T. Chiranjeevi.

Mr. Ramesh Reddy announced cash rewards for the police personnel for solving the case in a very short time.