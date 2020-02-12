Four inter-State robbers from T.N. nabbed, 25 two-wheelers seized

The Tirupati Urban police on Wednesday arrested four inter-State robbers and two others, apart from recovering 25 motorcycles and two tractors.
E. Selvam (24), R. Raja (25), S. Ayyappa (20) and M. Manikantan (21), hailing from Tamil Nadu, were arrested by Crime inspector R.S. Madhubabu near the agricultural marketyard on Tiruchanur Road. Superintendent of Police A. Ramesh Reddy told the media that the professional offenders were ‘trained hands’ in lifting bikes in and around Tirupati. They had cases in SV University, Alipiri, CCS, MR Palli (all Tirupati) and Pallipattu (Tamil Nadu) police limits. Meanwhile, two more criminals B. Anil (20) and A. Nagaraju (23) of Tirupati were arrested by Inspector T. Chiranjeevi.
Mr. Ramesh Reddy announced cash rewards for the police personnel for solving the case in a very short time.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.