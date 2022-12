December 07, 2022 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Four persons, who came for BC Mahasabha, organised at the IGMC Stadium here on Wednesday, were injured in the stampede while having meals at Bishop Azaraiah School. They were admitted to hospital of which two are undergoing treatment and the other two have been discharged. The condition of the patients is stable, said the NTR District police.

